Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220,228. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.