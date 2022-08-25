Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4 %

C stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 257,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,512,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.