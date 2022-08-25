Citigroup Lowers Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0979 dividend. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.