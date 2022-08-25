Citigroup Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $217.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.41 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

