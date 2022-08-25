Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern makes up about 3.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,227. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

