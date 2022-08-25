Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

