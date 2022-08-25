Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $10.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.95. 430,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 163.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

