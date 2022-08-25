Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 427.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 441,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

