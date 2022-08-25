Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,952. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.88 and its 200-day moving average is $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

