Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 2,969 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 106,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

