Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 149.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 303,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 181,866 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,617,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,283,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $198.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

