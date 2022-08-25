Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 412 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. 37,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

