Civilization (CIV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Civilization has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $1.12 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076851 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

