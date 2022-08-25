Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.

CRXT stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 167,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 252.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

