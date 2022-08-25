Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.
Clarus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %
CRXT stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 167,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 252.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
