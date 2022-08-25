Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

