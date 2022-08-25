Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 2684276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudbreak Discovery

In other news, insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

