Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). 1,122,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,941,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudbreak Discovery

In other Cloudbreak Discovery news, insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cloudbreak Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

