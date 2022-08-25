CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 24,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,992. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

