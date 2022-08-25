CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
CNB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 24,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,992. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CNB Financial
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
