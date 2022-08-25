CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
CNFinance Stock Performance
NYSE:CNF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Read More
