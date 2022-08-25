CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE:CNF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

About CNFinance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

