Coldstack Market Cap Reaches $171,667.95 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $171,667.95 and approximately $142,911.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768823 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

