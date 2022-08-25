Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Cap of $128,903.03

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $128,903.03 and $111.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
