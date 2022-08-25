Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Cap of $128,903.03

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $128,903.03 and $111.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

