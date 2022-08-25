Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.61

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.61 and traded as low as $66.33. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.