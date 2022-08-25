Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.61

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.61 and traded as low as $66.33. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.
