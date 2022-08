Comparing Knightscope (KSCP) and Its Rivals

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Knightscope to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Knightscope and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope Competitors 64 411 935 33 2.65

Profitability

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Knightscope’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knightscope has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Knightscope and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59% Knightscope Competitors -75.11% 9.20% -8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million -$43.84 million -1.30 Knightscope Competitors $346.24 million $5.71 million -10.13

Knightscope’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Knightscope peers beat Knightscope on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.