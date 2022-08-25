Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $58.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

