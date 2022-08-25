ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $410,592.65

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $410,592.65 and $34,504.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00217624 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

