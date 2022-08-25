CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.86

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003957 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $69,149.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157340 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.