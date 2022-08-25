Contrasting Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) & Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Time Group and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 1 3 6 0 2.50 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Life Time Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.22, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Life Time Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group -24.42% -7.35% -2.17% Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Life Time Group and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Life Time Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and Town Sports International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $1.32 billion 2.02 -$579.37 million ($2.21) -6.20 Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A

Town Sports International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Life Time Group.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. Its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content, as well as access to Apple Fitness+ that offers members content and wellness data monitoring. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 151 centers in 29 states and one Canadian Province, 63 of which were owned, including ground leases and 88 of which were leased. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

About Town Sports International

(Get Rating)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

