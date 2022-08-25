Contrasting NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.31% -46.34% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

NextPlat has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlat and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 3.80 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.85 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 1 3.00

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus target price of $3.76, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats NextPlat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

