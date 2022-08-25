Contrasting Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 9.60 -$6.55 million ($0.93) -5.84 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $15.32 million 10.07 -$13.32 million ($0.68) -9.13

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -65.11% -43.96% -18.01% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -86.21% -29.03% -24.23%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.70%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its contract research organization services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.