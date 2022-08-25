Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.31 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $390.15 million and $13.31 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00027034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,026,507 coins and its circulating supply is 67,014,974 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
