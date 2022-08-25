Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Core Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.98 on Monday. Core Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.78.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.