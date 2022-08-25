Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Core Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.98 on Monday. Core Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.78.
Core Lithium Company Profile
