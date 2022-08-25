Cormark Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$11.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.80.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.77 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

