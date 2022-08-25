CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Purchases 4,700 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,902.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CorMedix Stock Down 2.5 %

CRMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.