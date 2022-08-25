Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,701 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 54,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

