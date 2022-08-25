Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Tri-Continental worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,764. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.