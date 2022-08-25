Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 75,500 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 143,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

