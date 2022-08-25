Corporate Office Properties Trust Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

