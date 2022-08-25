Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.74 or 0.00082302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

