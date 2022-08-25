Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CEO Richard C. Mills Purchases 25,875 Shares

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) CEO Richard C. Mills bought 25,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $16,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,443.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Creative Realities Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.