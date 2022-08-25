Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Position Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.01% of Crescent Energy worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,671.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CRGY opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

