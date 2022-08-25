Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Crown Castle International worth $579,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

CCI opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

