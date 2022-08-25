Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Down to $97.73

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.73, but opened at $95.52. Crown shares last traded at $98.03, with a volume of 3,172 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Crown by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

