Crown Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Crown has a market cap of $518,791.90 and approximately $3,894.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00602501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00254390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018070 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,349,506 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

