Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00010020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $21,844.36 and approximately $48.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00767941 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

