CryptoArt.Ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191,659.00 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $182,324.75 and approximately $191,659.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CRYPTO:CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

