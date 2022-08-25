CryptoBlades Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $654,972.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006150 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00767571 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016003 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,326 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
