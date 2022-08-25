CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $137,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 131.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

