Cubiex Power Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $3,304.27 and $175.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765716 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016027 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
