Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.