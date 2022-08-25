Curecoin (CURE) Hits Market Cap of $353,764.93

Curecoin (CURE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $353,764.93 and $8.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00262491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,449,770 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

